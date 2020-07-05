Born June 27, 1963 at Fort Ord Army Hospital, CA. As the son in a NAVY family, Bruce saw AMERICA's many wonders & many different school systems as the family followed orders throuh out the World. He graduated from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, VA in 1981.
Attending Maryland University he received his BS degree majoring in Interior Design & Architecure.
Bruce' career included 34 years at Navy Federal Credit Union's HQ in Merrifield, VA as a member of their Staff's Design Department. NFCU is the World's largest Credit Union. He won numerous recognition awards for his fiscal and design innovations and advanced to lead the Design Department. He loved the Music of his days. During that career he was a Drummer with his select Washington, DC contemporary group. He retired in June, 2019, moved to Myrtle Beach, SC where he built a retirement home. A series of significant medical conditions suddenly impacted his brief "Dream Retirement" and he died of complications on his 57th Birthday.
He leaves behind his life partner, Joni Nixon and her sons, Thomas, Matthew and Bryan Kress, who he dearly loved. His oldest sibling, Edward passed away in 1995. Surviving brothers are Scott, Jon & adopted brother Mauricio. They are very tight group, who loves AMERICA the BEAUTIFUL. His parents are Captain Allen E and Sally E Weseleskey, USN, Retired and are featured in Peter Shay's book, "TRIUMPHANT WARRIOR" (Amazon).
Any desired tributes may be made to the LUPUS Foundation (www.lupus.org
or directly to 1(202)349-1155.)