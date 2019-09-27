The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Bruce Loren Johnson

Bruce Loren Johnson Obituary
Bruce Johnson, 66, of Respass Beach passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Andrew Boydston Johnson, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Donna Spicer Johnson; daughters Loren Johnson and Andrea Villarreal; granddaughters Virginia Villarreal and Magnolia Villarreal. He is also survived by his mother, Clarice Collier Johnson; sisters Karen Johnson and Cheryl Randolph; brother James Lowell Johnson and wife Hazel; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and in-laws also survive him.

The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Saturday at 12:30 pm with a celebration of his life starting at 1 pm. Online condolances may be made and additional information may be found at LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 27, 2019
