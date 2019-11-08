The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Bruce William Platz Sr.


1928 - 2019
Bruce William Platz, Sr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Deep Creek.

Born June 28, 1928 in Marshall City, Michigan, he was the husband of the late Patricia Ann Platz and the son of the late William and Marjorie Platz. After his service in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, he spent another 20 years teaching at Old Dominion University and First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bruce Jr. and wife Patty, Kelley and wife Janet, Lance and wife Heather, and Karla and her son Hunter; grandchildren, Michael and wife Debbie, Billy and wife Anna, Christine and husband Cleon, Nate and wife Leslie, Erin and husband Seth; and his great-grandchildren, Joshua, Abby, Taylor, Jordan, Emmy, Karis, Drake and Alex.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 8, 2019
