Bruce Winston Edwards
1947 - 2020
Born in Norfolk, Virginia August 31, 1947 to Donald Winston and Emma Lee Edwards, Bruce Winston Edwards, 72, died August 22, 2020. A graduate of Norview High School and Old Dominion University, he earned a Master of Public Administration. Following his father's first heart attack he joined the Ocean Park Rescue Squad in 1967. Pre-hospital emergency care became his passion and his life's work.

As important as his EMS family was to him, his own family was always a priority. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife of 49 years, Jean Smith Edwards, son, Donald James Edwards, son-in-law, Michael John Mailand, and five grandchildren, Robert Bruce and Sarah Ann Edwards, Hannah Marie, Brooke Kimberly, and Evan Bruce Mailand. Bruce was predeceased by his father, mother, brother Donald Brandon and his beloved daughter, Patricia Marie Mailand. He is also survived by his father-in-law Capt. James A Smith, USN (Ret.), brothers and sisters-in-law Eileen S. Shea, James Michael Smith (Sue), Karen S. Lewis (Stan), Bernard L. Smith (Josie) and Richard G. Smith (Sherry) along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday August 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial for Bruce and his daughter Patricia will be celebrated at Church of the Holy Family Saturday, August 29 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
