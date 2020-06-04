Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Bryan Edward "Ted" Burbage, age 93, a resident of the Sidney community, Belhaven, died Monday, June 1, 2020.



Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Yeatesville Cemetery, Hwy. 264 East, Pinetown.



Mr. Burbage is survived by three daughters, Mary McClenny and husband, Shepherd of Chesapeake, VA, Rita Turner and husband, Chuck of Norfolk, VA, Shelley Crook and husband, Bill of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Ann Williams of Chesapeake, VA; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.



Paul Funeral Home of Belhaven, NC is honored to serve the Burbage family.



