Bryan "Ted" Burbage
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Bryan Edward "Ted" Burbage, age 93, a resident of the Sidney community, Belhaven, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Yeatesville Cemetery, Hwy. 264 East, Pinetown.

Mr. Burbage is survived by three daughters, Mary McClenny and husband, Shepherd of Chesapeake, VA, Rita Turner and husband, Chuck of Norfolk, VA, Shelley Crook and husband, Bill of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Ann Williams of Chesapeake, VA; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Paul Funeral Home of Belhaven, NC is honored to serve the Burbage family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Yeatesville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul Funeral Home - Belhaven - Belhaven
434 East Main Street
Belhaven, NC 27810
252-943-2321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 3, 2020
Rita so sorry to hear of your loss of your dad. Will be thinking of you and your family. Prayers go with you. Barbara & Ed Woolridge
Barbara& Ed Woolridge
Friend
June 3, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss !! You had great parents ! My Heat and prayers go out to all the family !
Belinda Harden
Friend
June 2, 2020
I will miss him dearly. May God comfort you all through this difficult time.
Marie Grizzard
Friend
June 2, 2020
He had to be very proud of the three strong women he raised. Shelley you are one of the strongest women I know. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. God bless you all
Patricia Vass
Friend
June 2, 2020
So sorry!!
Patty Wills
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved