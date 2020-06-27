Bryan Lee Cuthriell
1940 - 2020
Dateline: Henderson, NC

Bryan Lee Cuthriell

Bryan Lee Cuthriell passed away June 22, 2020 after years of overcoming various health issues. He was born August 30, 1940, and is predeceased by his parents William Mitchel Cuthriell, Sr. and Portia W. Cuthriell, and a brother William Mitchell Cuthriell, Jr.

Bryan was in fire service for the City of Chesapeake, VA and later retired after 30 years as District Chief, US Naval Base, Norfolk, VA.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan W. Cuthriell; children Bridget and Michael Martz and Cameron and Jennifer Cuthriell; grandchildren Scottie and Megan Martz, Dylan and Danielle Martz, and Vance Cuthriell; great grandchildren, Greyson, Ashlynn and Bradley Martz; his sister, Rebecca Lewis. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and extended family who affectionally called him "Papa".

Bryan had a passion for Christ who he shared with "everyone". He loved his family, church family, Rebuilding Hope family and lake family together with countless friends unconditionally. His children and grandchildren were the absolute joy of his life and you need not be around him but for a few minutes before coming to realize that as a "matter of fact".

The family is grateful for every card, phone call and visit over the years and especially thankful for his friend, Cliff McClanahan, who was more brother than brother-in-law.

A Memorial & Celebration of Life will be held at Central Baptist in Henderson, NC on July 11th. Visitation will be at 11:00am and service at Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church or Rebuilding Hope, Inc., both of Henderson, NC.

All men were his friends and in one accord they spoke "a good man is gone."

Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Central Baptist
JUL
11
Service
12:00 PM
Central Baptist
