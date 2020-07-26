1/1
Bryan Matthew Cohen
1970 - 2020
April 9 1970-July 12 2020

With his mother and the love of his life, daughter Grace at his side; our family's sweet Bryan left his earthly life on Angels Wings to entered God's heavenly home of peace and happiness to begin his eternal journey with Christ Jesus.

Bryan's Funeral Mass will be held Aug 12 2020 at 10 am at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. 1968 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach 23456. Inurnment will follow Mass at St. John the Apostle Columbarium.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
