April 9 1970-July 12 2020



With his mother and the love of his life, daughter Grace at his side; our family's sweet Bryan left his earthly life on Angels Wings to entered God's heavenly home of peace and happiness to begin his eternal journey with Christ Jesus.



Bryan's Funeral Mass will be held Aug 12 2020 at 10 am at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. 1968 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach 23456. Inurnment will follow Mass at St. John the Apostle Columbarium.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store