|
|
Bryan Thomas Meacham, 47, joined his older brother David, his cousin Michelle, his uncle Randy Thomas Gardner and his grandfather, D. T. Gardner in their heavenly home on May 4, 2019. Left to forever love him and cherish his memory is his mother Faye Elizabeth Gardner, nephew Christopher Thomas Meacham, niece Elizabeth Faye Meacham and a grandmother Florence B. Gardner, as well as others who knew him and loved him. Bryan may be gone from this place but he will live on as he echoesâ€™ within our hearts, thoughts and memories always. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home & Company and Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019