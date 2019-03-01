July 7, 1935 â€" February 20, 2019Buddy Lee Rogers of Wilson, NC died on Wednesday February 20 at the age of 83. Born in Durham NC, he was the son of the late John Bryant Rogers and Catherine Durham Rogers. He was preceded in death by brother John Rogers Jr. (Mary) and survived by sister Mildred Brown (Tom). He is survived by his devoted wife Sally Lupton Rogers, Brother-In-Law Michael Lupton (Ann), Nephews John Lupton (Jessica), James Lupton (Kristin) and Robert Lupton (Hollie). He is also survived by children from his first marriage, Linda Pulley (Brent), Lee Rogers (Elaine), Grandchildren Ethan Rogers (Meg), Jessi Fasola (Sam) and Great Grandson Lee Fasola.Buddy joined the US Coast Guard in 1954. After discharge with honors, he was employed by the Durham, NC Police Department from 1958 until 1965 when he joined the Virginia Beach, VA Police Department. He retired as a Lieutenant in 1991 after providing 37 total years of public service. His many interests included being a member of the Shriners International organization, gardening, golf, cooking with Sally and travel. Buddy and Sally had a wonderful retirement traveling the United States from corner to corner. He had a great love for his country and will be missed by his family and his community. Arrangements made through Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home in Wilson, NC Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary