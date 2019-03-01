The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 243-4100
For more information about
Buddy Rogers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy Lee Rogers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Buddy Lee Rogers Obituary
July 7, 1935 â€" February 20, 2019Buddy Lee Rogers of Wilson, NC died on Wednesday February 20 at the age of 83. Born in Durham NC, he was the son of the late John Bryant Rogers and Catherine Durham Rogers. He was preceded in death by brother John Rogers Jr. (Mary) and survived by sister Mildred Brown (Tom). He is survived by his devoted wife Sally Lupton Rogers, Brother-In-Law Michael Lupton (Ann), Nephews John Lupton (Jessica), James Lupton (Kristin) and Robert Lupton (Hollie). He is also survived by children from his first marriage, Linda Pulley (Brent), Lee Rogers (Elaine), Grandchildren Ethan Rogers (Meg), Jessi Fasola (Sam) and Great Grandson Lee Fasola.Buddy joined the US Coast Guard in 1954. After discharge with honors, he was employed by the Durham, NC Police Department from 1958 until 1965 when he joined the Virginia Beach, VA Police Department. He retired as a Lieutenant in 1991 after providing 37 total years of public service. His many interests included being a member of the Shriners International organization, gardening, golf, cooking with Sally and travel. Buddy and Sally had a wonderful retirement traveling the United States from corner to corner. He had a great love for his country and will be missed by his family and his community. Arrangements made through Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home in Wilson, NC
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now