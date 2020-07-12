1/1
Buford Lee "Lucky" Whisonant
Buford Lee "Lucky" Whisonant, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Spartanburg, SC to the late Minnie Pearl and Hobart Whisonant. He is also predeceased by his brother, Homer. He served in the US Army during WWII and later went to work for Planters as oil mill plant manager. He was also a former Ruritan member. Lucky is survived by his daughters, Deborah Whisonant Brock (William) and Rhonda Whisonant Chappell; son, Ricky Lee Whisonant Sr. (Linda); grandchildren, Ricky Whisonant Jr, April Whisonant, Kimberly Brock, Ciarra Chappell and Chase Chappell; great grandson, Drake Whisonant; mother of his children, Mildred Whisonant; significant other, Frances Mathias; stepchildren, Darlene Doughton (Dan), James and Marty, and Mike (Ruth) Mathias; and step grandchildren, Joseph (Tiffany), Eric and Jacob Hedgepeth. Lucky's memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nansemond-Suffolk Volunteer Rescue Squad. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
