Burkeman Manuel, 87, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Burt was born May 30, 1931 in Ville Platte, LA to the late Irene and Maurice Manuel. He graduated from Ville Platte High School.He met and married the love of his life, the late Peggy Manuel in Bermuda in 1959.Burt retired from the U. S. Navy where he served for 22 years as a Master Chief of ACB2, Sea Bees Unit. He loved helping people out, both friends and strangers alike; it didnâ€™t matter who you were. He was a giving person. Burt loved to build things, go fishing, swimming and diving. He loved his family and friends, especially his prayer group of Wednesday evenings. In addition to his wife and his parents, Burt was preceded in death by his son Paul and Maurice (Moe) Manuel and his brothers James and John Manuel.Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Gloria Paret and Diana Fontenote, brother Larry Manuel as well as their families; step children, Terry and Roddy Manuel and Jackie Rosa; three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 12:00PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The in Burt's name by visiting www.tmcfunding.com. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com Burt had the biggest heart of any man. He will be greatly missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019