Burton "Sonny" Riedel, Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals



