Franklin â€" Ronald Wayne â€œButchâ€ Turner, 68, passed away July 24, 2019 in Southampton Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimerâ€™s Disease. A life-long resident of Franklin, he was a son of the late James Henry Turner, Jr. and Elizabeth Wade Turner and was also predeceased by his wife Victoria Jenkins â€œVickieâ€ Turner. Butch grew up in the Franklin Baptist Church and was a 1969 graduate of Franklin High School. He attended Mars Hill College on a football scholarship and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a retired athletic specialist with Franklin Parks and Recreation Department after 40 years of service and was instrumental in the development of many young people in the Franklin community. Butch had also been an assistant football coach at Franklin, Smithfield, Lakeland, Nansemond River and Deep Creek High Schools. In 2019, Butch received the â€œLegends Awardâ€ from the Down the Middle Foundation for his long-time community service through athletics for Franklin youth.
Left to cherish his memory are three daughters Stephanie A. Edwards (Bobby), Kimberly L. Turner (Jamie Johnson), and Kandace â€œKandiâ€ Turner (Joe Bryant); two brothers Stephen B. Turner and Bruce W. Turner (Lisa);and three grandchildren Robert Hunter Edwards, Ethan James Phelps, and Rowan Elizabeth Bryant.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin. Burial will follow in the New Annex of Poplar Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home. The family would like to thank Butchâ€™s special caregivers Diane and Tykeko and suggests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 26, 2019