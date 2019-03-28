Bynum James (B.J.) Whitehurst, 86, an entrepreneur in Tidewater and Greenville, N.C., died March 26 in the loving embrace of his family and dear friends.B.J. founded Indian River Garden Center in Norfolk and Whitehurst Landscapes, Greetings 2U and Whitehurst Woods in Chesapeake.B.J. is survived by his wife of 49 years and business partner Sarah (Jones) Whitehurst; his seven grandchildren and three great grand children; son Kenneth Louis Whitehurst and his wife Suzanne and daughter Laura Marie (Whitehurst) Lascara and her husband William Lascara; and his step-children Debi Sue Schaefer and her husband William and David Alexander Butts.B.J. graduated from East Carolina University in 1954 and served in the U.S. Air Force. A devoted ECU alumni, he donated his body to Brody School of Medicine at ECU. He was a 50-year member of Southside Lionâ€™s Club, Chesapeake.B.J. Whitehurst believed itâ€™s â€œyour attitude not your aptitude that determines your altitudeâ€. To â€œclimb the ladderâ€ in life, he said, use your â€œGod-given talentsâ€ and donâ€™t wait for others to hold the bottom.Visitation and Memorial service: Friday, March 29, 10 a.m. visitation and 11:00 a.m. service at First Christian Church, 2810 East 14th Street, Greenville, N.C.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, N.C., 27605-1259, or Lionâ€™s Club Foundationâ€™s SightFirst program.Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory of Greenville, N.C. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary