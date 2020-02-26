|
On Friday, February 21, 2020, God called one of his precious jewels, Deacon Byron Keith Burney, to his eternal home. Byron was a graduate of Lake Taylor High School and Hampton University. He was a former employee of WVEC TV and was currently employed with iSoft at Fort Eustis, VA. Byron was a devoted deacon and musician at First Baptist Church East End and a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. Byron leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tracy Whitaker Burney and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church East End, 3000 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. On Thursday, February 27, 2020, viewing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, during which time the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will have their memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020