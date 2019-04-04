Resources More Obituaries for C. Meek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. C. Eugene (Gene) Meek

Reverend C. Eugene Meek, affectionately known as Gene, age 70, passed away on April 1, 2019. Gene was born on November 12, 1948, in Staunton, Virginia, in the building that he often joked was the womenâ€™s dormitory at Mary Baldwin University, to William G. Meek and Minnie R. Stockdale Meek. His parents raised him in Fishersville, Virginia with his 2 brothers, Ray Meek and Glenn Meek (deceased). He married Sue Ann Thomas Meek, the love of his life and mother to their two incredibly amazing children Jonathan Eugene Meek and Sarah Catherine Meek.Early in his life, Gene found deep faith and cultivated his love of the Gospel of Jesus Christ at Fishersville United Methodist Church. He received his call to ministry while attending there. After graduating from Emory and Henry College and obtaining a Master of Divinity from Emory University, he began a 40-year ministry across the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Gene met Sue Ann Thomas on a blind date, arranged by a fellow minister, September 10, 1976 and they were married 8 months later on May 21, 1977. They celebrated 41 years of marriage in 2018. Gene served 10 congregations across Virginia as a messenger of the Gospel of Jesus. He reached thousands of people with the message of Godâ€™s Grace. He and his wife Sue Ann served the congregations of Gogginsville UMC and Rehoboth UMC in Franklin County, VA, First Church Martinsville, Bethel UMC and St. Matthew UMC in Mathews, VA, Sudley UMC in Manassas, VA, Francis Asbury UMC in Virginia Beach, VA, Oaklette UMC in Chesapeake, VA and finally retiring from Trinity UMC in Poquoson, VA. He was instrumental in the construction of additions to the church buildings at Rehoboth, First Church Martinsville, Marshall, Sudley and Francis Asbury. Gene loved spending time with his family and friends. His life is well documented by the thousands of photographs that he took. His photographs testify to his love of all of Godâ€™s Creation but specifically the beauty found in flowers, the water and the faces of his family and friends. They document his love for cats, Christmas, decorating for Christmas, and his deep love of his family, friends and those with whom he was in ministry. He loved talking politics and supported as many Democrats as he could. He always wished everyone Merry Christmas, no matter the time of year, as a subtle witness to his faith. He was always ready with a quick-witted response and was the ultimate â€œdad jokeâ€ comedian. He literally and figuratively knew that the grass is always greener (and flowers were more beautiful) where you water it. He enjoyed movies, plays, trips and simple evenings with Sue Ann, going out on Daddy/Daughter dates with Sarah, dinners, kayaking and Ferris wheels with Sarah and her FiancÃ© Bobby Shaker and traveling with his son, Jonathan. He found every reason he could to get together with his son and his daughter-in-law Maleah Meek and his grandchildren, Cooper Meek and Noah Meek. He was happiest when in the company of his family.A Celebration of the Life of Rev. Gene Meek will he be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. The service will be at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church at 1871 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454. Please join us for a celebration of life with lunch to follow. In his words, â€œGod be with you â€˜til we Eat againâ€. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association or the Endowment Fund of Francis Asbury UMC.