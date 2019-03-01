Charles Patrick â€œPatâ€ Pitchford, 63, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by his wife, sons, mother and family.He was born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina June 7, 1955, to the late Charles F. and Patricia Dillon Pitchford, the second oldest of ten children.Pat is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen Riley Pitchford. He also leaves behind two sons, Riley Pitchford and Charles Pitchford; mother Patricia Dillon Pitchford; nine brothers and sisters, Michael Pitchford (Sue), Laurie Pitchford (Suneet Chauhan), Mary Bodie (Gary), Thomas Pitchford, James Pitchford (Natasha Bunnell), Joseph Pitchford (Beverly), John Pitchford (Jennifer), Anne Coia (David), and Richard Pitchford (Aimee); two brothers-in-law Michael Riley and Christopher Riley (Rhonda) and sister-in-law Patricia MacDougall (Robert); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A long time Norfolk resident, Pat attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and Norfolk Catholic High School. After high school, he pursued higher education, earning his Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Tidewater Community College and continuing his electrical engineering education at Old Dominion University.Pat was an extraordinary entrepreneur, founding and operating two businesses at the time of his passing, CR Services, Inc., in Norfolk, Virginia and Colonial Towers in Toano, Virginia. He will long be remembered for his love of adventure, sailing, unique problem-solving skills, and generosity.He had many charitable and volunteer activities. The most prominent was his 35-year role with Norfolkâ€™s Harborfest. While applying his skill sets to many Harborfest activities, he will be best known for providing the communications backbone for the thousands of volunteers who bring Harborfest to life. Fortunately for Pat, he met his wife Kate at a Harborfest event.A visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, from 3:00-4:00 pm at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 4 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, Norfolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater, P. O. Box 12693, Norfolk, VA 23541. Online condolences can be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary