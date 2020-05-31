On April 8, 2020 our dear beloved C. Raymond Campbell was taken from us suddenly by the horrible Coronavirus and many lives will never be the same. He was welcomed through Heaven's Gate by his parents Bertha Gordon & John Raymond Campbell, brother John Campbell, grandson Clinton and many more family and friends. Especially welcoming him with open arms was our dear friend Jane Carole Hixon who died last July.
Ray is survived by many loving family members and friends who miss him dearly. His wife, Judith "Judibud". Even though we were denied a celebration of our 40th Anniversary in June my daughter reminded me we were still together 40 years and we always felt so blessed to have found each other.
His beloved children: Laura "Sam" Simpkins, Kymberlee "Kimo" Cerrada & husband Jorge of Naples, FL, Kevin Campbell & Gloria of Citrus Heights, Michael Campbell & wife Andrea of Sacramento and Shelley Campbell of Paradise, CA, and of course his beloved 4-legged daughter, Kellie. Brother David Campbell, Adel, GA and sister-in-law Thea Campbell, Tifton, GA. Two sons-in-law Michael Simpkins, VA Bch and Robert Simpkins Aiken, SC, six precious grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ray was born July 19, 1934 and grew up in Martinsville, VA. After High School the family moved to this area and he started learning his carpentry skills that he would perfect throughout his life. He joined the Air Force and served close to five years at stations in Texas, Utah & Alaska. After his service he went back into the construction field, learning in particular the floor covering trade and opened his own installation company: Quality Carpet Service in VA Beach. At one time he had as many as 13 crews traveling up and down the East Coast installing carpet in stores, malls, office buildings, restaurants & military base buildings. He was a hard worker and taught the trade to many people including his sons. One who later became a close friend & employee said they would "work side by side but he could never keep up and he had an amazing work ethic with very high standards . . . . . always a perfectionist with every job". He always had a desire to open a real "carpet store with a showroom" and he realized that dream when he opened The Square Yard, Inc. in 1979. They furnished and installed carpet, block tile, cove base and ceramic tile in custom homes, offices, restaurants & on military base buildings here in the area & beyond.
Then in 1980 a mutual friend introduced us and within less than six months we were married. Three years later I started working at the Square Yard and from then on for the next 25 years we were together 24/7 running the business and sharing household chores.
Ray will be remembered always for his ready sincere smile, "great hugs", outgoing personality, eagerness to help on any project, loving and caring disposition. He will be missed by so many, but not near as much as by "his angel- his Judibud".
A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. June 3 at Rosewood Memorial Park in VA Beach where social distancing is possible. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, we are recommending friends and loved ones attend the graveside service from inside or standing near their vehicles. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Ray's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in memory of Ray to his favorite charity the Salvation Army- Christmas Depot 2020, 5525 Raby Rd., Norfolk, VA 23502.
The family is grateful for ALL of the acts of kindness shown to Ray's wife "Judibud" at this sad time.
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.