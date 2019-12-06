|
|
Clyde Simmons "C.S." Hines, Jr., 80, Currituck, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 in hospice care at Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.
C.S. was born on April 6, 1939 in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1959 he met his future bride, Ella Newsome Hines, in Norview, and they were married on February 16, 1960. He served as president of C.S. Hines, Inc., septic tank contractor, a business in which his father had been engaged since 1940.
His professional accomplishments were significant as the president of his company of 40+ years, and he built a legacy that will live on by his sons and grandchildren in Virginia and North Carolina. A successful businessman and investor, C.S.'s life embodies the American Dream where a person can rise up from humble beginnings through hard work, perseverance and frugality. He loved spending time with his family who worked alongside him daily. An avid outdoorsman, C.S. particularly enjoyed hunting and sport fishing. He was a member of the Franklin Hunt Club and Currituck Hunt Club. C.S. served in the United States Air Force from May 28, 1956 to August 8, 1958. He was also a member of the North Carolina Septic Tank Association.
C.S. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ella Dean Newsome Hines; his three children, Bruce Ray Hines (Karen), Glenn Allen Hines (Kim) and David Wayne Hines; his seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, mother, father, brother and sister.
The Hines family wishes to express their thanks to the Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care and Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital for their professional and caring services.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322. The family will receive visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019