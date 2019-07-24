Callie L. Miller, Jr., 86, passed away July 20th, 2019 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathleen P. Miller and his brother Joe Miller. He was the son of the late Avis Clary and Callie Miller. He was a devoted father and grandfather and is survived by four sons, Skip Miller, Tim (TC) Miller, Rick and his wife Brigid Miller, and Phil and his wife Marilee Miller. He was blessed with ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Family meant everything to him, and he cherished every minute spent with them. In 1952, Callie was the first quarterback of Norfolk Catholic High Schoolâ€™s football team. He was an Army veteran and retired from the Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant after 43 years of service. He coached his sons Azalea Little League baseball. For more than 60 years he was a proud parishioner of Christ The King Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 26th at 10:00am at Christ The King Catholic Church with Father Brian Rafferty officiating. Burial will be at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Thursday, July 25 from 5:00-7:00pm. For many years, Callie and Kathleen sponsored international families through the nonprofit Catholic Unbound program. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Callieâ€™s memory at Unbound, P.O. Box 219114 Kansas City, MO 64121. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019