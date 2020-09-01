1/
Callie N. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Callie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chesapeake - Callie Neal Brown, 89, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Rocky Mt., NC to the late George and Bessie Neal. She spent her life raising and loving her family. She was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church and was active in Christian mission work with several area churches and mission organizations both locally and internationally. She was predeceased by her son, Ricky Brown; and a sister, Martha Louise Cotton.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clayton Ivan Brown; a daughter, Terry Wells and husband Jesse; a son, Jeff Brown and wife Sally; seven grandchildren, Ivan, Erin, Jesse, Neal, Roger, Nathan and Amanda; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Tommy Larson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home day Tuesday from 7 - 8:30 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved