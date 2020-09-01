Chesapeake - Callie Neal Brown, 89, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Rocky Mt., NC to the late George and Bessie Neal. She spent her life raising and loving her family. She was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church and was active in Christian mission work with several area churches and mission organizations both locally and internationally. She was predeceased by her son, Ricky Brown; and a sister, Martha Louise Cotton.She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clayton Ivan Brown; a daughter, Terry Wells and husband Jesse; a son, Jeff Brown and wife Sally; seven grandchildren, Ivan, Erin, Jesse, Neal, Roger, Nathan and Amanda; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Tommy Larson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home day Tuesday from 7 - 8:30 P.M.