Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Garden Mausoleum.
Calvin Cleardis Epps


1942 - 2020
Calvin Cleardis Epps Obituary
Calvin was born May 13, 1942 in Nasemond County, Virginia. Calvin was born the 2nd child of William H. Epps, Sr. and Mary Epps.

Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Evelyn H. Epps; three sons; Calvin Cleardis Epps, Jr., (Stephanie) of Williamsburg, Jerald A. Epps, Sr. (Shari) and Gregory Epps, Sr. (Nicole); one daughter, April Epps Daye, (Clevon) all of Suffolk, Va.

Public visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 12-7 pm at Corprew Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11 am at Meadowbrook Garden Mausoleum.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2020
