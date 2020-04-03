|
Calvin was born May 13, 1942 in Nasemond County, Virginia. Calvin was born the 2nd child of William H. Epps, Sr. and Mary Epps.
Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Evelyn H. Epps; three sons; Calvin Cleardis Epps, Jr., (Stephanie) of Williamsburg, Jerald A. Epps, Sr. (Shari) and Gregory Epps, Sr. (Nicole); one daughter, April Epps Daye, (Clevon) all of Suffolk, Va.
Public visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 12-7 pm at Corprew Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11 am at Meadowbrook Garden Mausoleum.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2020