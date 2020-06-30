Calvin Coolidge Brickhouse
Calvin C. Brickhouse, 77, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, June 26. He was predeceased by his wife, Laura, father, mother, stepmother, 5 brothers, step brothers, a step sister and a step daughter.

Calvin is survived by a step daughter, Kim; Brandon Squires, whom he loved as a grandson; and a host of other family and friends. Since the passing of his wife 2 years ago, his niece, Dessie Barnak had been his primary caretaker, and was with him when he passed.

Dessie would like to thank Marie Griffin, his special neighbor for all the wonderful things she has done for him and Laura. Also, a special "thank-you" to his nurse, Ashley on 6 West at Chesapeake Regional.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help the family with unexpected expenses they have encountered with his sudden passing at www.TMCFunding.com or to Freedom Baptist Church. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
