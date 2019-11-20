The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
More Obituaries for Calvin Belkov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin L. Belkov DDS

Calvin L. Belkov DDS Obituary
Calvin L. Belkov, DDS, of Norfolk died November 19, 2019. Dr. Belkov was born in Norfolk, the son of the late Harry Belkov and Sylvia Achbar Belkov.

Dr. Belkov was a graduate of William and Mary College and the MCV/VCU School of Dentistry where he was very involved with the Endowment Fund. He was also a member of the Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity. He was a member of Congregation Beth El and the Beth El Men's Club. Dr. Belkov was also a member of the Norfolk Masonic Lodge.

Dr. Belkov was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Epstein Belkov, his sister Beverly Handel and his brother Philip Belkov. Survivors include his daughter Lisa D. Snyder and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Alan Snyder, three grandchildren; Jordan, Joshua and Samantha. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Sylvia Belkov and Ronnie Jane Konikoff.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. today at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth El or to a . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019
