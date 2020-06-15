Calvin L. Jones
Calvin L. "Tomboy" Jones 77, of Portsmouth VA, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters;Jackie Denise Jones and Edna Jeryl Jones, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is survived by four siblings including; William H. Jones, Linwood T. Jones, Harrison E. Jones and Alverta V. Davis. A celebration of his life will be held this Friday, June 19th from 4-7pm in Portsmouth City Park.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Portsmouth City Park
