Or Copy this URL to Share

Calvin L. "Tomboy" Jones 77, of Portsmouth VA, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters;Jackie Denise Jones and Edna Jeryl Jones, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is survived by four siblings including; William H. Jones, Linwood T. Jones, Harrison E. Jones and Alverta V. Davis. A celebration of his life will be held this Friday, June 19th from 4-7pm in Portsmouth City Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store