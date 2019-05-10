The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calvin Theodore Forehand
Calvin T. Forehand, 95, passed away May 9, 2019 at his home. Calvin was born in Norfolk County to the late Beulah Daniels and John Franklin Forehand. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his loving wife, Mildred Meekins Forehand and numerous siblings. He served his country in the United States Army Air Corp and was a veteran of WWII. Calvin was a faithful member of Kempsville Christian Church; was a member and Past Master of Great Bridge Masonic Lodge #257 AF & AM; and he retired with Ford Motor Company. He is survived by his sons, Garey Forehand (Monica), Jerry Forehand (Judi), and Terry Forehand (Angie); grandchildren, Melanie, Jarrad and Casandra; great-grandchildren, Mason, Max, Lily and Isabel; and his sister, Vivian Poindexter. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Celeste, Jeannette, Lester, Ann and Susan with Intrepid Hospice for their kindness and care over these last few months. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 â€" 11 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 11 a.m. and he will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. At the request of the family please consider memorial contributions to the . Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019
