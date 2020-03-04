|
Calvin Tyrone Daye, 54, of Woodford, VA died Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Portsmouth, he was the owner of Daye's Construction company. Survivors include his two daughters, Sherville Whitfield and Taylor Daye; five brothers, Jeffery Daye, Daniel Daye, Jesse Daye, and Billy Daye; six sisters, Ella Lee, Monalisa Daye, Lorraine Moody, Daisy Moseley, Marylyn Hurdle and Jacquelin Anderson; two grandchildren, Asia Whitfield and Tyshaun Whitfield and a great-grandchild, Aubree Whitfield and his significant other, Christine Spann. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Daye on Feb. 27, 2020. Final visitation will be held 2-4 pm Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. A memorial service will be held 1 pm Sat. Mar. 7, 2020 at United in Christ, 1220 Cavalier Blvd., Portsmouth, VA. 23701. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020