Cam Gregory Williams will not be gardening today, nor providing for all creatures, great and small, at The Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, nor spreading joy in her zany costumes to nursing home residents and staff. She will no longer be teaching dance and choreographing at her mom's dance studio in Norfolk, Virginia, nor writing loving and encouraging notes to us all, nor cheering and supporting UVA HOOS, nor arranging flowers picked from her Dunham Massie gardens that she so lovingly planted. Cam will not be attending the July 4th celebration at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church decked out in her red, white, and blue apparel. She will not be a partner in crime as she has been for 74 years with her best friends MaryAnn Luke and Rita Joyner. Cam will not be gathering with her friends from Furman University for their Memorial Day Weekend, a tradition they shared for over 45 years. She will not be sharing memories, stories or ideas with her childhood friend whom she considered her brother Anthony Kehayas and his wife Sarah and their 3 daughters. But she will be joining Dean, her beloved husband for 54 years and her precious parents Cameron and Eva May Gregory. On July 31, 2020 Cam with her loving spirit, courageous heart, and determine mind went to be with her Lord. As her dear cousin, Annie Rex wrote, "our world has lost a' force of nature' but we shall treasure the memories." Cam was not only a force of nature but also a force of love, friendship, humor, inclusiveness, and goodwill to all. She made our world better and inspired us to do the same. One of her favorite Winston Churchill quotes was "Reach out to othersâ€¦feel deeplyâ€¦think freelyâ€¦enjoy simplyâ€¦follow God's commandments." Cam personified these words with her whole being. Cam is survived by her cherished dogs Hannah and Amanda, a multitude of cousins, godchildren, friends, animals she has saved and loved and her devoted, loving Dunham Massie family: Chris Brown, Gretchen Brown, Rosalie Brown, Estelle England and Cindy Gebhard. A celebration of Cam will be held as soon as we can all safely gather together, hopefully sometime in the autumn. Contributions in Cam's memory may be made to The Gloucester Mathews Humane Society. P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, Va. 23061 {mailing] 6620 Ralph Jackson Lane, Gloucester, Va. 23061 {physical} Website gmhumanesociety.org
. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.