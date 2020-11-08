1/1
Cameron Brooks Patterson
Cameron Brooks Patterson, 45, born August 28, 1975, passed away on October 25, 2020, from complications due to Lupus in the Riverside California Community Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Betsy M. Kerchner of San Jose, CA; his step-father, Dave Brock of Norfolk, VA; his uncle and aunt, Jim and Diane Mason; grandfather, Leo in Oregon and his wife, Marcy; daughter, Keighly; and the twins, Liam and Mason in Hemet, CA.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
