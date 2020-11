Or Copy this URL to Share

26, passed 10/28/20 in Va Beach. Celebration of Life TBD. Visit altmeyerfh.com for more info. Donations: https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/cameron-joseph-melius-memorial-fund/5013/

