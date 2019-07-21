Camilla â€œMillieâ€ Dameron Rutter passed away peacefully in Virginia Beach on July 18, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Lynchburg, VA on February 24, 1936, the daughter of the late Pheby Dawson Dameron and Joyner Tyler Dameron. She was predeceased by her husband, Carroll Arthur Rutter, Jr, with whom she shared 57 precious years and her brother, Joyner Tyler Dameron, Jr.



Millie graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg in 1954 and Mary Washington College in 1958. Upon graduation Millie and Arthur were married and settled in Charlottesville where Arthur studied law. They eventually moved to Virginia Beach, where they had first been introduced, and where Millie taught second grade.



Millie loved sports, as long as she didnâ€™t have to play. The same goes for cooking. Shopping, however, was a contact sport and she was the consummate professional. Of Course, ACC basketball was always her favorite. And, notwithstanding the fact that her daughter graduated from Duke, and her daughter-in-law from UNC, the UVA Cavaliers were her true love. The National Championship this year may have been the final item on her bucket list.



Millie also loved Mondays in the yard with Slim and Thursday mornings at Chez Madeline. She loved hosting countless get togethers for family and friends with elegance and grace and she loved traveling, especially to St Croix and New York City.



Among Millieâ€™s many unique gifts were a relentlessly kind heart and eternal optimism. She never missed a chance to express love to family and friends with a kind word, a note, or a gift. After a few minutes with Millie you would know that everything was going to be OK. We will miss her greatly but will always recall that treating others with love and kindness was the core principle she exhibited every day.



Millie is survived by her daughter Lucy Clark Rutter Keith and her husband Bryan of Virginia Beach; her son C. Arthur "Brother" Rutter III and his wife Meredith of Virginia Beach, and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Carroll Wade, C. Arthur Rutter IV (Carter), and Austin Rutter. In addition, other survivors include her sister-in-law, Lois Dameron of Amherst, VA, her beloved cousin Jim Story of Virginia Beach and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to her many caregivers of Atlantic Shores, Emily of Frieda H. Gordon Hospice Care and especially, her devoted and loving companion, Shannon Perry Schrader.



A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 27th, at Galilee Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the or the giverâ€™s charity or animal rescue of choice.



H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements.