Camilla "Connie" LaGiglia Worrell-Metzger, 79, passed away at the home of her daughter in Glen Rock, NJ on April 6, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Norfolk, Connie attended Sacred Heart School, Norfolk Catholic, Maury High school and Old Dominion University. She had resided in both Virginia and New Jersey. Connie enjoyed cooking, crocheting, the Rec Center & spending time with friends and family. She brought a smile to many with her hand crafted hats and afghans.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Michael A. LaGiglia Sr. & Marian Gibson LaGiglia and Brother Joseph A. LaGiglia.
Connie is survived by her son Lawson Worrell IV, daughter Anne Ritter (Wayne Ritter), granddaughter Jayme Ritter, sister Polly Upton, brother Michael A. LaGiglia Jr, along with many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2020