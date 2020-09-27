Camilla "Kay" Redd Gunter, 84, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Kay was born in Norfolk to the late William and Mabel Groves Redd. She was a member of Spurgeon Baptist Church in Norfolk and the Baptist Women's Union. Kay had worked as a clerk at the Virginia Beach Courthouse, Juvenile division.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 65 years, George L. Gunter; daughter, Karen G. Head (Mike) of Kitty Hawk, NC; son, Raymond Gunter (Terri) of Virginia Beach; brother, Louis Redd of Lynchburg, VA; grandchildren, Melissa, Geoff, Dalton, Ray Jr., Louis, and Marley; great grandchildren, Nate, Ellie, and Ryann; and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be private. To express condolences to the family please visit www.altmeyerfh.com
.