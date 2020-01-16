Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Norfolk, VA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harbor's Edge Retirement Community
One Colley Ave.
Norfolk, VA
Camille Ann Atwood

Camille Ann Atwood Obituary
Camille Ann Atwood, 85, died January 11, 2020 in Norfolk. A funeral service will be held 3:00p.m. Tuesday January 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Following services a celebration of life will be held at Harbor's Edge Retirement Community, One Colley Ave. Norfolk from 4:00 until 6:00p.m.. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . For full obituary and to send condolences to the family please visit www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020
