Camille Ann Atwood, 85, died January 11, 2020 in Norfolk. A funeral service will be held 3:00p.m. Tuesday January 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Following services a celebration of life will be held at Harbor's Edge Retirement Community, One Colley Ave. Norfolk from 4:00 until 6:00p.m.. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . For full obituary and to send condolences to the family please visit www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020