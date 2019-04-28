Candace Satterfield, age 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born in Washington, D.C. on July 21, 1924 to Captain Charles Greene and Dorothy Watson Greene. She was predeceased by her husband, James Satterfield. Candace is survived by her two children, Caroline Carr and James Satterfield; her grandchildren, Jason Carr and Leslie Edwards; and her great-grandson, Casen Edwards.Candace was a graduate of Sweet Briar College, made her debut at the Norfolk German Club, and was a member of the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach. She was also a member of the Monday Club in Norfolk. She was an Assistant Editor of Newsweek Magazine in New York and later a stringer for them, covering Navy news in the Hampton Roads area. In addition, she covered the Kellam-Peopleâ€™s Party election in Princess Anne County for the Norfolk Ledger-Dispatch. She became a public relations person for the Reynolds Tobacco Company. She was a member of Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church, where she enjoyed heading the Prayer Chain, assisting on the Altar Guild, and participating in Mobile Meals and the Homework Club. During her life she lived in many places in the United States and overseas.Funeral services will be conducted by the Reverend Canon Win Lewis and assisted by the Reverend Jess Stribling at Christ and St Lukeâ€™s Chapel, 560 West Olney Road, Norfolk on May 4 at 2:00 p.m. with interment following at the Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Columbarium. A reception will be held afterwards at 4:00 p.m. in the Penthouse Lounge at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach. Flowers may be sent to the reception or memorial contributions may be made to Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church, , P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary