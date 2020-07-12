1/1
Candace Yvette Dunbar
Candace Yvette Dunbar (Dece),41, passed away in her home in Portsmouth VA. She was the daughter of Linda Dunbar and the late Therrelly "Motor" Worsley of NC. She leaves her memories to be cherished by her (3) three sisters Toinette (Pie), Felicia, and Keisha and (4) four brothers James (Tony), Grady, Therrelly and Dominique; a very special friend, Kevin Bush and a host of nieces and nephews.

The viewing is Monday July 13, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm. A life celebration service will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 12 noon at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
JUL
14
Service
12:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
