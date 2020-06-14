Candice Liskey Fielding, 63, of Suffolk, VA unexpectedly passed away on June 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Virginia Beach, VA on January 1, 1957 and she was a graduate from Princess Anne High School, in Virginia Beach, and Bauder College, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Her career spanned over many years as a Purchasing Agent, Real Estate Agent and a Digital Marketing Specialist.
Candee was a beautiful person, inside and out. She had an amazing, bubbly spirit, a beautiful smile, loving heart and engaging personality. Children loved Candee. She was a magnet for children. Her passion for life was endearing to all she met. Candee could turn anyone's bad day into a great day with her remarkable optimism. Candee loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending quality time with her husband and family.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Fielding, her two children, Daniel Mask (Lisa) and Kathrine Roth (John), five grandchildren, Fletcher, Marlo, Harper, Adeline, Charlotte, her mother Anne Vakos Liskey, sisters Cindee Barbarito, (Jim), Vicki Duncan (Richard), Kathleen Quarles (William), Melodi Liskey, Melisa Liskey, and brothers Lee Liskey, David Liskey, Jeff Liskey (Michelle), and Guy Liskey (Terri). She was predeceased by her father, Lee Liskey.
Family will receive friends at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA on Friday June 19, 2020, 6-7:30 pm. Condolences can be offered at www.rwbakerfh.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.