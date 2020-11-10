Carolyn Lee Lankford, 81, went home to heaven on November 7, 2020. She was born in Exmore, VA to the late Thomas and Minnie Harris Bradford. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, A.C. Lankford. She was a long-time member of Azalea Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Colleen Roseberry; grandson, David Roseberry; and several cousins. A heartfelt thank you to Marlene Pearce and Medi Hospice for their compassionate care of Mom during her illness.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1pm at Kempsville Baptist Church, Virginia Beach. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Tidewater, PO Box 119, Norfolk, VA 23501, in honor of Mom's meeting her unborn child in heaven. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may leave a note to the family.