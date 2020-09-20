Captain Thomas (Tug) George Swartzlander Jr., 65, passed away peacefully after his courageous battle with brain cancer. His loving wife of 29 years, Barbara was by his side. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. You have been cleared for take-off dear Tom.
In lieu of flowers a donation in his name to Sheila's Place of Va Beach or Winks from God! Brain Tumor Support would be appreciated. Per his wishes he will be cremated with no service. See complete obituary and offer condolences at www.vacremationsociety.com
.