Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Careta B. Parron went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9th. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Parron, Sr. and survived by two sons, Charles E. Parron, Jr. (Andi) and Robert A. Parron (Tricia); two grandsons, Jonathan (Sarah) and Jeffrey; two great grandchildren; and brother Usef (Buddy) Beasley. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 11:00 AM, Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 2303, Norfolk, VA 23514 or Corolla Wild Horse Fund, P O Box 361, Corolla, NC 27927.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019
