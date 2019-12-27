|
Carl Edward Eason, Sr. [aka Gramps] of Windsor, VA passed away peacefully in his home at 90 years of age on December 22, 2019. Born in Carrsville, VA, the baby boy of the family, Carl spent a great deal of his career in agriculture, most notably as the former President of Dixie Guano Co., was a member of the National Guard, and a Federal Food Inspector. A heart for service, he gave 50+ years to volunteering in the community for the Fire Department, Ruritan Club, Masonic Lodge, Jolly Boys, and was a founding member of Boy Scout Troop 41 of Windsor. Carl was an avid golfer and spent time during his retirement as a Riverfront Golf Club Marshal, he loved cheering for UVA and the Tides, gardening, spending time with family and going on road trips, and took much pride in making his famous peanuts and blue ribbon-winning cinnamon cucumber rings and pickles. Gramps never met a stranger and was all-around an incredible human being; anyone who met him instantly understood how special he was. He had an excellent memory along with a treasure trove of interesting stories and a great sense of style and humor - all of which will be deeply missed.
Carl is survived by countless family and friends, including: his son, Hon. Carl E. Eason, Jr. and wife Katherine; his daughter Yvonne Brawley and husband Doug; sisters Edith Beyke, Virginia Graves, and Pat Grinnan and husband Bryan; six grandchildren, Shannon Lambert (nÃ©e Mintz) and husband Aaron, Matthew Mintz and wife Nicole, Dr. Margaret Eason and husband Dr. David Deeley, Andrew Mintz, Tripp Eason and fiancÃ©e Caroline, and Duncan Brawley; three great-grandchildren, Eason, Libby, and Haven; and dear friend Annie Lee Duff. Carl is predeceased by his four brothers Elmo, Reidell, Theodore, and Phillip, and his wife Katherine to whom he was happily married for 44 years.
The family will receive friends on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 3-4:30 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2 PM in the Windsor Congregational Christian Church, 4 North Court Street, Windsor VA with entombment will follow in Windsor Cemetery. A reception to follow the burial in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Troop 41, Windsor Boy Scouts. Condolences may be made at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019