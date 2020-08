Or Copy this URL to Share

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Mr. Carl Jordan, took flight from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Carl was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Jordan, Ida Jordan Diggs. Homegoing service will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11a.m. at Healing Temple Church, 505 Rapidan Street, Portsmouth, VA.



