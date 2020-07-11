1/1
Carl Junious Rivenbark
75 yrs old of Leesburg, Fl.passed away on Sunday July 5, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA. June 23, 1945 to Carl and Thelma Rivenbark. He served in the Army and was a Graduate of ODU & GWU.

From VA to Fl. Life took him. Carl enjoyed reading and music and spending time with family and friends. His love for fishing though was one part he cherished. An accomplished angler in Jenson Beach, Fl. for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Georgia, His Mother Thelma, His brother Terry and wife Kathy Rivenbark. His sister Tricia and husband Bill Comer, His oldest son David and his wife Kayla. His youngest Son Michael and wife Angie. Followed by 4 grandchildren Zachary Herman, Olivia Rivenbark, Joshua and Malcom Brown. I want to add a very Special Thanks to family and friends that made "Operation Rivenbark" his 75 birthday with 90 cards a success. In lieu of flowers and cards being sent please contribute to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 11, 2020.
