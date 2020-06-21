Carl Leslie Trafton
Carl Leslie Trafton, 51, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Frank Leslie Trafton, Jr.

Carl worked for UPS for 17 years. Carl was a mate for several charter captains in Virginia Beach. His passions were surfing and fishing, where he enjoyed being on the beach or offshore.

Left to cherish Carl's memory is his mother, Evelyn, C. Trafton; his aunt, Merle Willer; three cousins; his companion, Shannon; along with many friends.

After a short service on the beach, all are welcome to paddle-out at Croatan Beach on Tuesday, July 7, at 1:30pm followed by a celebration of his life at Citrus, 357 N. Great Neck Rd. at 3:30pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Evelyn,my heart breaks for you.We know how close you and Carl were and how much you loved each other. Peace and love.❤ Ann and Paul
Ann Katabian
Friend
June 20, 2020
Evelyn, my heart breaks for you. We know how much Carl loved you, and he was the light of your life.I just found out a few minutes ago.Love and Peace. Ann and Paul.
Ann Katabian
Friend
