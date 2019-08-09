|
WAKEFIELD- Carl Michael Nyman passed away at age 70 on August 6, 2019.
A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by two children, Cathy Villaluz and Todd Collins; and his parents, Eleanor F. and Carl H. Nyman, Jr. Carl was a Journeyman Plumber with Local 110 and retired from Warwick Plumbing and Heating. He was a Marine Corps veteran, an avid hunter/outdoorsman and a devoted family man.
Carl is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah A. Nyman; son, Kevin Nyman and wife Jennifer; brother, Lance Nyman; and seven grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Bray, Cody, Casey, Kylie and Justin.
The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 9, 2019