The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Nyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Michael Nyman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Michael Nyman Obituary
WAKEFIELD- Carl Michael Nyman passed away at age 70 on August 6, 2019.

A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by two children, Cathy Villaluz and Todd Collins; and his parents, Eleanor F. and Carl H. Nyman, Jr. Carl was a Journeyman Plumber with Local 110 and retired from Warwick Plumbing and Heating. He was a Marine Corps veteran, an avid hunter/outdoorsman and a devoted family man.

Carl is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah A. Nyman; son, Kevin Nyman and wife Jennifer; brother, Lance Nyman; and seven grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Bray, Cody, Casey, Kylie and Justin.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now