Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Carl O. Helvie


1932 - 2019
Dr. Carl O. Helvie, professor, nurse, author, radio host, researcher and holistic health advocate, departed this life on December 3, 2019.

Born August 13, 1932 in Gouverneur, New York, his career spanned more than 60 years as a nurse practitioner, educator, author, and researcher. Carl was a registered nurse and Professor Emeritus of Nursing at Old Dominion University where he taught nursing for nearly 30 years. He is known for his development and implementation of the Helvie Energy Theory of Nursing and Health, the publication of this 1998 textbook, Advanced Practice Nursing in the Community, and his work with the local homeless.

Carl received a doctorate in public health from Johns Hopkins University, a master's in public health from Johns Hopkins, a master's in public health nursing focusing on wellness from the University of California, a B.S. in nursing from New York University and undertook post-doctoral study in the Divinity school at Duke University.

Carl was preceded in death by his father, Charles Helvie, his mother, Georgia White, step father David White and four siblings. He is survived by two sisters.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 at the Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, Virginia. Contributions in Carl's memory may be made to Carl O. Helvie Holistic Cancer Foundation, 110 Coliseum Crossing, Applewhyte #268, Hampton, VA 23666 or online at https://www.holisticcancerfoundation.com/donate/. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family and to view the full obituary.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020
