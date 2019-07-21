Carl Raymond Gentry, Jr., 71, lost his brief battle with esophageal cancer on July 16, 2019 at his home while surrounded by loved ones. Ray was born in Weaverville, NC and graduated from Appalachian State University with both a BA and an MA in psychology. He had a long career as a child developmental psychologist and part-time college professor living in Morganton, NC. Upon retirement, he moved to Virginia Beach and continued to teach at Tidewater Community College until his death. He also volunteered over 3500 hours as a beloved employee of the pharmacy at Sentara Beach General Hospital. Ray loved living near the ocean and being an active member of the Virginia Beach community.



Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Gentry, in 1994. He is survived by his sons, Nathan and Devin Gentry. Ray will be remembered as a loving father and a man who dedicated his life to helping others. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019