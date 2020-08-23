1/1
Carl Thomas Crowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Thomas Crowe, 77, passed away August 18, 2020 in Roanoke. Carl was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late James and Viva Crowe. He was a 1961 graduate of Cradock HS and retired from VDOT with 36 years of service.

Carl was a lifetime member of Church of Christ, youth baseball coach and loved dancing, cooking and traveling but his true love was his family. He was a smart, funny, passionate man who always stood firm in his beliefs. He left a lasting mark on all who knew him and his larger than life presence will be forever missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Kim; son Jeff Crowe (Renee); daughter Kimberly Cook (Dwayne); daughter Ashley Warmath (John); sister, Linda Sterling (Richard); 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday, Aug 24, 2020 at Sturtevant's Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 am Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 at Sturtevant's, with a graveside service to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery.

Please see full obituary at www.stutevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved