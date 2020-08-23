Carl Thomas Crowe, 77, passed away August 18, 2020 in Roanoke. Carl was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late James and Viva Crowe. He was a 1961 graduate of Cradock HS and retired from VDOT with 36 years of service.
Carl was a lifetime member of Church of Christ, youth baseball coach and loved dancing, cooking and traveling but his true love was his family. He was a smart, funny, passionate man who always stood firm in his beliefs. He left a lasting mark on all who knew him and his larger than life presence will be forever missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Kim; son Jeff Crowe (Renee); daughter Kimberly Cook (Dwayne); daughter Ashley Warmath (John); sister, Linda Sterling (Richard); 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday, Aug 24, 2020 at Sturtevant's Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 am Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 at Sturtevant's, with a graveside service to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery.
