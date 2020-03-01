The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Carl Halvorsen
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Portsmouth, VA
View Map

Carl Thomas Halvorsen Jr.

Carl Thomas Halvorsen Jr. Obituary
Carl Thomas Halvorsen, Jr., 86, of Waco passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Providence Hospice Place in Waco, TX.

Carl was born in Portsmouth, VA to Carl Thomas Halvorsen and Willie Morris Grandy. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. In 1954, he married Flora Mae Walker, and they enjoyed 62 years together before her passing. Carl retired from Norfolk & Western Railroad as a purchasing agent. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Flora; and siblings, Mary Gloria Snyder, Mary Theresa Halvorsen and Patricia Halvorsen.

He is survived by his daughters, Vanessa Richmond (Jim), and Martha Hough (Stan); five grandchildren, Emily Baker (Brent), Kevin Douglas (Bris), Haley Aloia (Vinny), Casey Turner (Cody) and Tyler Hough; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, William Halvorsen (Janice), Frank Halvorsen (Pam), Roni Sharrett, John Halvorsen (Sandy), Mary Woetzel (Jonathan), Theresa Roth (Randall), Emma Hagensen (Bob), Mike Halvorsen (Mari), and Velma Williamson (Bob).

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Portsmouth, VA. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Carl's honor to St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund, c/o 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth, VA 23703. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
