72, a resident of Ivor, Va. passed away on Sept. 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Annie Mae Dennis and Edward Brown. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Wakefield, VA., where she was active in the Women's Ministries. She was retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.



Carla's memories will be cherished by her husband- James Lang, 1 daughter- Samantha King (Broderick), 2 sons- Charles Peters III, James Lang Lee, 1 sister- Martha E Darden, 1 brother- Larry Dennis, her grandchildren- Charles Peters IV, and Josiah King, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Carla was predeceased by Annie Mae Dennis and Edward Brown.



A service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Steele-Bullock Chapel at 9 am. Burial will be at Albert G Horton Jr.Veteran Cemetery immediately following the service.



